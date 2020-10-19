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7.6 Alaska Quake: US West Coast Magma Rising: Covid-19 Third Wave Rising 10.20.2020
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588 views • October 21, 2020
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M 7.6 - 97 km SSE of Sand Point, Alaska
• 2020-10-19 20:54:39 (UTC)
• 54.608°N 159.655°W
• 33.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000c9hg/executive
--
M 7.8 - 99 km SSE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2020-07-22 06:12:44 (UTC)
• 55.072°N 158.596°W
• 28.0 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000asvb/executive
--
Alaska Quake video: https://www.facebook.com/102086994900049/videos/992801161233489/
--
First images of damage caused by earthquake 7.5 Alaska
https://youtu.be/MinzphkHsOQ
--
Yellowstone National Park Officials Report That Hundreds Of Earthquakes Have Hit Yellowstone
https://youtu.be/yYAANwZIxeU
--
Canadian Whistleblower: Enslavement Begins in 2 Months
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=5f8dd29e9f98c81507da31aa
--
Current FEMA Job Openings
https://www.fema.gov/careers/job-openings
--
Covid-19 Live Updates: A Third Coronavirus Surge Has Taken Root in the U.S.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/20/world/covid-19-coronavirus-updates
--
No immunity here
https://youtu.be/YrYwH1pFVA0
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
M 7.6 - 97 km SSE of Sand Point, Alaska
• 2020-10-19 20:54:39 (UTC)
• 54.608°N 159.655°W
• 33.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000c9hg/executive
--
M 7.8 - 99 km SSE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2020-07-22 06:12:44 (UTC)
• 55.072°N 158.596°W
• 28.0 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000asvb/executive
--
Alaska Quake video: https://www.facebook.com/102086994900049/videos/992801161233489/
--
First images of damage caused by earthquake 7.5 Alaska
https://youtu.be/MinzphkHsOQ
--
Yellowstone National Park Officials Report That Hundreds Of Earthquakes Have Hit Yellowstone
https://youtu.be/yYAANwZIxeU
--
Canadian Whistleblower: Enslavement Begins in 2 Months
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=5f8dd29e9f98c81507da31aa
--
Current FEMA Job Openings
https://www.fema.gov/careers/job-openings
--
Covid-19 Live Updates: A Third Coronavirus Surge Has Taken Root in the U.S.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/20/world/covid-19-coronavirus-updates
--
No immunity here
https://youtu.be/YrYwH1pFVA0
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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