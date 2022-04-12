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ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. - "It's time to follow the science"
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2584 views • April 12, 2022
A conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“It’s Time to Follow the Science” is a new campaign from Children's Health Defense that presents the latest science behind the COVID vaccines and masks.
Together, we can overcome media censorship by using our voices to influence and educate others within our communities, school boards, state legislatures and within our social circles.
Follow the link below to learn more and get the resources you need to be a defender of truth, freedom and justice!
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/followthescience
“It’s Time to Follow the Science” is a new campaign from Children's Health Defense that presents the latest science behind the COVID vaccines and masks.
Together, we can overcome media censorship by using our voices to influence and educate others within our communities, school boards, state legislatures and within our social circles.
Follow the link below to learn more and get the resources you need to be a defender of truth, freedom and justice!
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/followthescience
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