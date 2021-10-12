© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Mark Sherwood | 3 URGENT Things You Need to Know About COVID-19
Follow
0
Share
Report
170 views • October 12, 2021
Doctor Mark Sherwood | 3 URGENT Things You Need to Know About COVID-19
Doctor Mark Sherwood shares 3 urgent things you need to know about COVID-19.
COVID-19 Is 100% Affordably and Effectively Treatable Using Budesonide, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Do Not Take the Centers for Disease Control Recommended COVID-19 Protocol Involving the Use Remdesivir and Midazolam - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Hospital-Accident-Related Deaths Today At:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medical-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-in-america.html
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
WATCH - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnhr09-dr.-madej-laboratory-examines-covid-19-vaccine-vials-finds-terrifying-objec.html
Doctor Mark Sherwood shares 3 urgent things you need to know about COVID-19.
COVID-19 Is 100% Affordably and Effectively Treatable Using Budesonide, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Do Not Take the Centers for Disease Control Recommended COVID-19 Protocol Involving the Use Remdesivir and Midazolam - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Hospital-Accident-Related Deaths Today At:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medical-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-in-america.html
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
WATCH - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnhr09-dr.-madej-laboratory-examines-covid-19-vaccine-vials-finds-terrifying-objec.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.