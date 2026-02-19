© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: General Flynn Issues An Emergency Warning To President Trump
-------------------
Something MASSIVE is about to go down in Iran..
https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/something-massive-is-about-to-go-down-in-iran/
-------------------
Yes, Leftists are “Evil.” Here’s How They Got That Way—and Why You’ll Never Change Them
https://new.americanprophet.org/yes-leftists-are-evil-heres-how-they-got-that-way-and-why-youll-never-change-them/