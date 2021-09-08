© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING GETS ROWDY
Follow
2
Share
Report
33 views • September 08, 2021
School boards across the country are having to answer to outraged parents, pushing back on mask mandates for children in classrooms, largely because of the complete lack of data to support the use of masks during this pandemic. Take a look at this Texas school board meeting on the eve of the new school year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.