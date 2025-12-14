THE DIGITAL CRYPTOCURRENCY FINANCIAL TROJAN HORSES

The global financial control grid is the system that is building trough the full implementation of cryptocurrency technologies. The first financial cryptocurrency technology was the BTC, and it was fully defined on its own White Paper. So BTC was the Troyan Horse for the IoT and the Universal Digital Ledger. The IoT consists in billions of electronic devises connected one to each other collecting and sharing data (Massive Big Data). A second technology was the ID2020 project, which set the rules and protocols to implement a biometric-Digital ID worldwide.

A third technology was ETF, which was used as the Trojan Horse for the full tokenization of financial assets worldwide, and the most important target was the etfization of BTC with Blackrock’s i-shares. A fourth technology was the NACs (Natural Asset Companies) that serves as the Trojan Horse for the tokenization of nature. A fifth technology is World, which established an AI-driven PoH Global UBI, using one thousand+ Orbs worldwide to get the Prof of Human (PoH). Take in mind that In the cbdcization of crypto the UBI is only a subsistence salary, and no government can afford to pay salaries in the long run for people that do not pay taxes and do not produce revenue in the economy, so its doomed to collapse.

A sixth technology is the NFT, which is the Trojan Horse for the tokenization of all assets worldwide. It proves that the Globalist want to tokenize and trade everything in Wall Street. A seventh technology is the Stablecoins, most precise, the USD Stablecoin (Tether, Celo, Circle, USDC, etc.), that serves as a Trojan Horse for a PRS (Problem-Reaction-Solution) to transform the USD Fiat into a USD Stablecoin with the functionality of a CBDC (i.e., programmability and surveillability) but with the low-regulation of a PBDC, and that creates an extreme financial control grid, linked to QFS-NESARA. All this is possible in a context of a crony capitalism.

That crony capitalism is possible thanks to the irresponsible and highwire fiscal and monetary policies of the previous governments that created an out of control budgets, deficits, and an unsustainable debt that needs extreme money printing to “kick the financial can down the road” or otherwise, produce a fast and massive collapse on the USD, which will be used as the Financial Withe Swan strategy in the very close future.

