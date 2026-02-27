Warning: Signs Point To War With Iran Soon - Russia, Ukraine & Europe Talking WWIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 2.27.2026
https://www.rt.com/news/633101-iran-us-geneva-talks/
ALL SIGNS INDICATE WAR IS COMING
https://joehoft.com/breaking-all-signs-indicate-war-is-coming-iran/
TRUMP IRAN MIDDLE EAST MILITARY OPTIONS
https://www.axios.com/2026/02/27/trump-iran-middle-east-military-options
IRAQ/HEZBOLLAH-U.S. ...
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/02/27/764784/Iraq-Hezbollah-US-massive-losses-war-region
U.S. FACES COMPLEX CHALLENGES
https://www.timesofisrael.com/despite-overwhelming-military-might-us-faces-complex-challenges-in-iran-campaign/
U.S. LOSES $220M DRONE OVER STRAIT OF HORMUZ
https://www.coreinsightsintl.com/post/u-s-loses-220-million-drone-over-strait-of-hormuz-iran-electronic-warfare-suspected-entire-ir
TRUMP IRANIAN MILLILE CLAIM UNSUPPORTED
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/urgent-trump-iranian-missile-claim-unsupported-by-us-intelligence-say-sources-2026-02-27/
STAFF EVACUATING ISRAEL
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-begins-evacuating-some-embassy-staff-in-israel-while-flights-still-available
PUTIN DECLARES NUKE DEVELOPMENT...
https://www.foxnews.com/world/putin-declares-nuclear-weapons-development-russias-absolute-priority-during-military-ceremony
NATO NATIONS COULD...
https://www.rt.com/russia/632954-nato-nations-could-transfer-nuclear-weapon-to-kiev/
RUSSIA RESPONSE: UKRAINE NUKES
https://www.rt.com/news/632966-russia-response-ukraine-nukes/
UKRAINE DIRECT NUCLEAR CONFLISH
https://www.rt.com/russia/632995-ukraine-direct-nuclear-conflict/
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson