The date wasn't changed on the video imbedded date, this is for the 29th. text below.

⚠️ Today at 4.20 am, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base.





◽️The attack involved nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime drones.





💥The prompt measures taken by the forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed all air targets.





💥When repulsing the terrorist attack on the outer roadstead of Sevastopol, four marine unmanned vehicles were annihilated by shipborne weapons and maritime aviation of the Black Sea Fleet, and three more were destroyed on the inner roadstead.





◽️Minor damage was received by the sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets as well as the floating net boom in Yuzhnaya Bay.





◽️It should be emphasised that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the terrorist attack are involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.





◻️The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of 73rd Marine Special Operations Center were carried out under supervision of British specialists in the city of Ochakov, Nikolayev region in Ukraine.





◽️According to the available information, representatives of this unit from the British Navy were involved in plotting, organising, and implementation of the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Cynthia said, I'm adding more info found.

Taking into account the October 29 this year. Kiev regime with the participation of British experts of a terrorist act against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor", the Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.