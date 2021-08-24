© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mark of Beast Already Here Rev: 13:17
Follow
0
Share
Report
266 views • August 24, 2021
Check out https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2021/08/the-mark-of-beast-already-here-rev-1317-16046.html
FRANCE, SUPERMARKETS HAVE NOW HIRED BOUNCERS TO PREVENT THE UNVACCINATED FROM BUYING FOOD, WATER AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES
“French supermarkets have hired bouncers in order to deny people basic human rights to food and water because they didn’t get the right government permission slip,” independent journalist Luke Rudkowski tweeted on Friday. The alarming video he posted shows a security guard brutally grabbing a masked woman and throwing her out of the store like a trash bag. The woman gets outraged by the abusive manhandling and yells at the security guard. After she leaves, a man approaches the bouncer and scolds him for not allowing the female shopper to get “alimentaire” (a French word for food).
NYC To Require Vax Card And Proof Of ID For Indoor Activities
Those hoping to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other business in New York City will need to show proof of vaccination and ID, according to a Friday morning tweet by City Councilmember Mark D. Levine.
Los Angeles City Council Votes 13-0 To Create Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Public Spaces Such As Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Concert Venues
FRANCE, SUPERMARKETS HAVE NOW HIRED BOUNCERS TO PREVENT THE UNVACCINATED FROM BUYING FOOD, WATER AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES
“French supermarkets have hired bouncers in order to deny people basic human rights to food and water because they didn’t get the right government permission slip,” independent journalist Luke Rudkowski tweeted on Friday. The alarming video he posted shows a security guard brutally grabbing a masked woman and throwing her out of the store like a trash bag. The woman gets outraged by the abusive manhandling and yells at the security guard. After she leaves, a man approaches the bouncer and scolds him for not allowing the female shopper to get “alimentaire” (a French word for food).
NYC To Require Vax Card And Proof Of ID For Indoor Activities
Those hoping to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other business in New York City will need to show proof of vaccination and ID, according to a Friday morning tweet by City Councilmember Mark D. Levine.
Los Angeles City Council Votes 13-0 To Create Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Public Spaces Such As Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Concert Venues
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.