Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition

Michael Salla





Jan 27, 2024





A “controlled disclosure” plan to gradually reveal the truth about non-human intelligence and crashed UFOs recently failed to pass the US Congress due to Deep State opposition. That has created the opportunity for a more radical “catastrophic disclosure” where whistleblower testimonies and open intervention by non-human intelligence reveal to the world once and for all that we are not alone.





Great thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this video and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in its production and narration.





