The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 412 - Whore & Harlots

In this video message i want to remind you again of what was happening between 2020-23 all over the world. People were being coerced to Mask, Test and INJECT to save themselves from the deadly virus which didn’t exist then and doesn’t exist now. In 10’s of 1000’s of so called churches and religious organizations everywhere congregations were urged to cooperate with government agencies and Isolate, Mask, Test and INJECT by wicked leaders devoid of the Holy Spirit. Untold millions of people went to their deaths following the advice of these Satanic religious minions. Who knows how many died or are still sick today as a result of obeying men instead of God. Covid was a SPIRITUAL ASSAULT against mankind BUT it was targeted SPECIFICALLY at anyone calling themselves Christian. The Papal Beast NEEDED the leaders of church organizations to COOPERATE and get their congregations to OBEY the UN World Government. More than half a million of these spiritual leaders had already signed the MANHATTAN DECLARATION with the Beast in 2009 and told their people to OBEY and ISOLATE, MASK, TEST and INJECT. The MANHATTAN DECLARATION is an ECUMENICAL DOCUMENT created by the Jesuits through the World Council Of Churches which appeared in 2009 and to date has the signatures of 551,130 Protestant and Roman Catholic church leaders worldwide. This is the ONE WORLD Beast RELIGION! All these people have ONE MIND and that is to OBEY the United Nations “IMAGE” of the BEAST World Government Agenda. The core focus of that Agenda is Vaccination which is the MARK OF THE BEAST program! Everything that is going on today in Politics and Business is aiding this CORE UN MOTB program.
