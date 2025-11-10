BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 412 - Whore & Harlots
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
54 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 days ago

In this video message i want to remind you again of what was happening between 2020-23 all over the world. People were being coerced to Mask, Test and INJECT to save themselves from the deadly virus which didn’t exist then and doesn’t exist now. In 10’s of 1000’s of so called churches and religious organizations everywhere congregations were urged to cooperate with government agencies and Isolate, Mask, Test and INJECT by wicked leaders devoid of the Holy Spirit. Untold millions of people went to their deaths following the advice of these Satanic religious minions. Who knows how many died or are still sick today as a result of obeying men instead of God. Covid was a SPIRITUAL ASSAULT against mankind BUT it was targeted SPECIFICALLY at anyone calling themselves Christian. The Papal Beast NEEDED the leaders of church organizations to COOPERATE and get their congregations to OBEY the UN World Government. More than half a million of these spiritual leaders had already signed the MANHATTAN DECLARATION with the Beast in 2009 and told their people to OBEY and ISOLATE, MASK, TEST and INJECT. The MANHATTAN DECLARATION is an ECUMENICAL DOCUMENT created by the Jesuits through the World Council Of Churches which appeared in 2009 and to date has the signatures of 551,130 Protestant and Roman Catholic church leaders worldwide. This is the ONE WORLD Beast RELIGION! All these people have ONE MIND and that is to OBEY the United Nations “IMAGE” of the BEAST World Government Agenda. The core focus of that Agenda is Vaccination which is the MARK OF THE BEAST program! Everything that is going on today in Politics and Business is aiding this CORE UN MOTB program.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 424 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy