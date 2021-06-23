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Fauci’s Deception: Is Covid surge caused by Delta Variant or Vaccinated People?
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243 views • June 23, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the mysterious death of John McAfee and the gloomy predictions of comrade Fauci over the new dangerous Delta variant.
We detail the warnings of vaccine and virus experts who see mass vaccination as the true culprit behind this new wave of coronavirus, and we share the message from anti-communist billionaire Miles Guo, claiming China is planning to release a second bioweapon on the United States at the end of summer, and they plan to distract the world by invading Taiwan.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (6/23/21)
We detail the warnings of vaccine and virus experts who see mass vaccination as the true culprit behind this new wave of coronavirus, and we share the message from anti-communist billionaire Miles Guo, claiming China is planning to release a second bioweapon on the United States at the end of summer, and they plan to distract the world by invading Taiwan.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (6/23/21)
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