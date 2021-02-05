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OMG Boycott Bank of America Now
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96 views • February 05, 2021
BREAKING: Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot.
The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing, this is horrendous.
The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing, this is horrendous.
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