Hobbs’ defense team accidently makes the case for getting rid of the machines and hand-counting

Katie Hobbs’ defense team accidentally makes the case for getting rid of the machines and hand-counting the votes.

Their witness/shill testifying admitted that tabulator malfunctions are “one of the most common issues that arises in the work on Election Day operations… It can happen for reasons that are not anticipatable. It can be, sort of, machine breakdowns, or the sorts of things that are hard to predict.”

They are so panicked trying to defend themselves that they just admitted what all of us election deniers have been saying for years! 😂