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Lou Dobbs on Biden's Involvement in the Trump Indictment
Lou Dobbs says the American people are fed up with the Biden DOJ’s abuse of power after the indictment of President Trump.
#TrumpArraignment #TrumpIndictment #TrumpIndicted
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/just-the-news-no-noise/