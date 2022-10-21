10/21/2022 -- Volcano in M8.0 Warned area -- Large M6.7 earthquake in Panama + N. CaliforniaM4.3

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The middle of the warned area (Solomon Islands to Vanuatu) just saw Langila volcano appear on the list after being off the list for MONTHS!
Additionally, a new large M6.7 Earthquake struck Central America along the coast of Panama.
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
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