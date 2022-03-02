Growing up at First Presbyterian Church of Holt, MI

I love the Christ Jesus and extremely thankful and blessed that I was raised and grown up with a church family that has loved and supported me all my life. Every since I was little hearing the church choir sing has been my way of praise and worshipping the Lord. Since I watched my Mom & step-Dad Eldon sing I couldn’t wait to join the church choir. So from 6th grade on I’ve been singing the bible verses. And when I was able to join choir my sophomore year with Mr. Ron Allen. I was now singing for him and the Lord 7 days a week. YES!!!Growing up in the church family you have so many adults to guide you on your path and that’s what I felt. When I met my husband and moved away it seemed harder to attend. But recently realized that I still have my community of Jesus family I can call on them any time. And pray with my husband Craig every morning with the Lord.