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A Win/Win For The Right
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528 views • January 08, 2021
A Win/Win For The Right
The loss of the presidency and of the senate appears to strike a serious blow against the right and against the supporters of Trump. However, the view may not be as dark as it seems. There may be a different way of looking at these events that shows, whether the Right won these elections or loss the result may still come out as a win.
The loss of the presidency and of the senate appears to strike a serious blow against the right and against the supporters of Trump. However, the view may not be as dark as it seems. There may be a different way of looking at these events that shows, whether the Right won these elections or loss the result may still come out as a win.
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