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[Apr 2, 2018] Convex Earth - Sorry Folks, We Got It Wrong! {mirror from Globebusters} (51.1K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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242 views • May 27, 2021
OK. So, I pulled the Convex Earth Documentary video from my YouTube channel as there appears to be sufficient evidence against the filmmakers of fraud. Not necessarily in the tests they did, but in other things they've done (as I understand it) in the past.

Plus, too many people were NOT reading the description I wrote, wherein I CLEARLY stated that I disagreed with their conclusions (of the Earth as a flat-topped asteroid in a Copernican universe).

But apparently, they're into UFOs and aliens from other worlds, which of course they wanted to remain true to while also trying to prove FE. I don't see the two as compatible, and frankly linking them is even more dangerous than in a belief of the Earth as a sphere.

I was only applauding their tests - which upon closer examination didn't really reveal their true results in the first place. They also didn't show anything I and many others haven't already shown anyway. Their tests were not unique. They only seemed to confirm what we already knew. So, for these reasons and more, I pulled the mirror I had of that video down.

Then I saw Globebusters had done the same thing, and in fact they went a bit deeper. So, since they covered many of the same questions I had and addressed things I did not know, I figured I'd just use their video to explain many of my same feelings I had on this issue.
============================================
In the description of their video, GLOBEBUSTERS wrote:

We have decided to pull both the Convex Earth documentary as well as today's show because of some new information that has come to our attention.

Plain and simple folks, we blew it!

Show Links:
https://youtu.be/uIajgp1IC7s

https://youtu.be/Wy26JGKzFb0

=============================

Will from Truth is Stranger Than Fiction also did a really good response video and I agree completely with his take on this and share his concerns:
https://youtu.be/7Olg8tJbJVY

http://testingtheglobe.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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