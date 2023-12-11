Create New Account
SHaDoWCa7 sings Silent Night with "Charlie the Cat" for Christmas
SHaDoWCa7
4 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 12, 2016.
Below is her original description:

"Merry Christmas from Charlie and Destiny! :D ♥
We hope you enjoy our song, and please forgive all our mistakes. ^^
God bless you! **meow-meow**"

Keywords
jesus christchristmaschristiantributecharliepuppetreligiouscatduetchildrens songlullabyfelinepraise and worshipkittybedtimesing alongmeowglory to godblack catdestiny crossshadowca7talking puppetsing-alongcharlie the cat

