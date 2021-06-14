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Fletcher Park Road: An Afternoon Adventure
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11 views • June 14, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took during a short road trip while driving on Fletcher Park Road, from Wheatland, Wyoming, through the Laramie Range Mountains in Platte County. The mountain vistas are spectacular at this time of year in late spring and early summer, when the green pastures are accented by colorful wildflowers. Whenever I travel through the Wyoming wilderness, I feel like I am on the way home to God's country. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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