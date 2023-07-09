Proto Calls The Elders

This vid is regarding The Protocols Of The Elders, said to be fake, the protcols are said to be a plan being used by Elites to Govern the sheeple. Wether its fake or not is irrelevant, when you see the state of our world you can see its being put into action.
1 - https://odysee.com/@ForTheLoveOfTheTruth:0/The-Protocols-Of-Zion:db
