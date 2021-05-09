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The New Normal- A world of harsh tyrannical rule (the only limit is our willingness to act)
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30 views • May 09, 2021
I am very excited to be featured in this fantastic documentary. It has of course been banned on YouTube,
Henna Maria @hennamaria Follow
The New Normal- A world of harsh tyrannical rule (the only limit is our willingness to act)
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/The-New-Normal-Documentary-by-happen.network:f
Henna Maria @hennamaria Follow
----Build, Back Bitter,
Today, The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative, in partnership with the World Economic Forum launched a major global initiative, #TheGreatReset.
The Great Reset aims to reset, reimagine, rebuild, redesign, reinvigorate and rebalance our world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We need nothing short of a paradigm shift,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRPQqfwwuhU
Henna Maria @hennamaria Follow
The New Normal- A world of harsh tyrannical rule (the only limit is our willingness to act)
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/The-New-Normal-Documentary-by-happen.network:f
Henna Maria @hennamaria Follow
----Build, Back Bitter,
Today, The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative, in partnership with the World Economic Forum launched a major global initiative, #TheGreatReset.
The Great Reset aims to reset, reimagine, rebuild, redesign, reinvigorate and rebalance our world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We need nothing short of a paradigm shift,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRPQqfwwuhU
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