The God Who Sees | Nicole C. Mullen | Lyrics

This is one of the most unique, touching and beautiful songs I’ve ever heard about our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. It made me cry the first time I heard it and it still takes my breath away.

Putting this together was a true labor of love for me, as I occupy the time waiting for the revelation of Jesus Christ. I thank God for leading me to it and through it, and now allowing me to share it.





Sorry I'm unable to load the lyrics here at Brighteon for some reason. For now, if you'd like, you can go to my YT channel and get them there until I get my WP Blog post up.

Thank you!

https://youtu.be/SAqoy2AtjVg















