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Tribute to The Waffen-SS.
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1179 views • November 20, 2020
Special tribute to Waffen SS troops -RTS.
Band: Rammstein
Tittle: Sonne
E. Lyrics:
[Intro]
One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, out
[Verse 1]
Everyone is waiting for the light
Be afraid, don't be afraid
The sun is shining out of my eyes
It will not set tonight
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, here comes the sun
[Verse 2]
The sun is shining out of my hands
It can burn, it can blind you all
When it breaks out of the fists
It lays down hotly on the face
It will not set tonight
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, here comes the sun
Five, here comes the sun
Six, here comes the sun
Seven, it is the brightest star of them all
Eight, nine, here comes the sun
[Verse 3]
The sun is shining out of my hands
It can burn, it can blind you
When it breaks out of the fists
It lays down hotly on your face
It lays down painfully on your chest
Balance is lost
It lets you go hard to the floor
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, and it will never fall from the sky
Five, here comes the sun
Six, here comes the sun
Seven, it is the brightest star of them all
Eight, nine, here comes the sun
Band: Rammstein
Tittle: Sonne
E. Lyrics:
[Intro]
One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, out
[Verse 1]
Everyone is waiting for the light
Be afraid, don't be afraid
The sun is shining out of my eyes
It will not set tonight
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, here comes the sun
[Verse 2]
The sun is shining out of my hands
It can burn, it can blind you all
When it breaks out of the fists
It lays down hotly on the face
It will not set tonight
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, here comes the sun
Five, here comes the sun
Six, here comes the sun
Seven, it is the brightest star of them all
Eight, nine, here comes the sun
[Verse 3]
The sun is shining out of my hands
It can burn, it can blind you
When it breaks out of the fists
It lays down hotly on your face
It lays down painfully on your chest
Balance is lost
It lets you go hard to the floor
And the world counts loudly to ten
[Chorus]
One, here comes the sun
Two, here comes the sun
Three, it is the brightest star of them all
Four, and it will never fall from the sky
Five, here comes the sun
Six, here comes the sun
Seven, it is the brightest star of them all
Eight, nine, here comes the sun
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