Tribute to The Waffen-SS.

Special tribute to Waffen SS troops -RTS.



Band: Rammstein

Tittle: Sonne

E. Lyrics:



[Intro]



One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, out



[Verse 1]

Everyone is waiting for the light

Be afraid, don't be afraid

The sun is shining out of my eyes

It will not set tonight

And the world counts loudly to ten



[Chorus]

One, here comes the sun

Two, here comes the sun

Three, it is the brightest star of them all

Four, here comes the sun



[Verse 2]

The sun is shining out of my hands

It can burn, it can blind you all

When it breaks out of the fists

It lays down hotly on the face

It will not set tonight

And the world counts loudly to ten



[Chorus]

One, here comes the sun

Two, here comes the sun

Three, it is the brightest star of them all

Four, here comes the sun

Five, here comes the sun

Six, here comes the sun

Seven, it is the brightest star of them all

Eight, nine, here comes the sun



[Verse 3]

The sun is shining out of my hands

It can burn, it can blind you

When it breaks out of the fists

It lays down hotly on your face

It lays down painfully on your chest

Balance is lost

It lets you go hard to the floor

And the world counts loudly to ten



[Chorus]

One, here comes the sun

Two, here comes the sun

Three, it is the brightest star of them all

Four, and it will never fall from the sky

Five, here comes the sun

Six, here comes the sun

Seven, it is the brightest star of them all

Eight, nine, here comes the sun