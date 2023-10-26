State Department Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ Alert Amid Middle East Tensions. US Invasion Coming Soon

State Department Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ Alert Amid Middle East Tensions. An alert issued Thursday implored U.S. citizens to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists". The U.S. State Department this week issued a "worldwide caution" alert as tensions in the Middle East escalate amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
An alert posted on the State Department's website Thursday read: "Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution."
Be prepared for National Emergency or Martial Law to be declared. Have food, water, and emergency supplies on hand. The winter is approaching and be sure that you are able to stay warm if you lose electricity.
