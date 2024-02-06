Pets in Love





Feb 3, 2024





Dumped dog living in a trash pile gets rescued, and then does something amazing

In the midst of a vast landfill, a small creature tries to find an opportunity to live! The rescued dog was discovered in a landfill, which had been abandoned for many years! Many garbage dumpers had noticed a dog wandering here regularly! They contacted the rescue team for help! The dog hesitated upon the rescue team's arrival! It seemed like he had been here for a long time, probably close to a year! The dog's condition appears to be very poor, as we can see! A little food is offered to help the rescue team get closer with the dog! But that alone is not enough to help this dog! The rescue team decides to approach closer and takes the dog to the vet! Careful attention and proper treatment will be a better choice for his condition!





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbUJ-d8qCx4



