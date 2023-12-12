Banks Fall? 12/12/2023

Banks are on high alert as it seems the terms and conditions for credit and debit cards are changing rapidly. Credit limits will be scaled back based on credit score and AI Programs. This notification by the 12 Largest Banks in the U.S. coincides with December 15, 2023.

00:00 - Thank you for Giving

03:17 - Banks on High Alert

05:53 - Changes Coming

11:12 - Confirmation

14:54 - 12 Largest Banks Shock People

17:03 - Med Beds

17:57 - Angel Visit

21:59 - Economic Collapse

23:16 - The Distraction Dream





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support