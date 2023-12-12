Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banks Fall? 12/12/2023
channel image
The Prophecy Club
691 Subscribers
328 views
Published a day ago

Banks are on high alert as it seems the terms and conditions for credit and debit cards are changing rapidly. Credit limits will be scaled back based on credit score and AI Programs. This notification by the 12 Largest Banks in the U.S. coincides with December 15, 2023.

 

00:00 - Thank you for Giving

03:17 - Banks on High Alert

05:53 - Changes Coming

11:12 - Confirmation

14:54 - 12 Largest Banks Shock People

17:03 - Med Beds

17:57 - Angel Visit

21:59 - Economic Collapse

23:16 - The Distraction Dream


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
economic collapseprophecy clubmed bedsstan johnsonangel visitprophecy with stanbanks fallbanks on high alertbanks fail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket