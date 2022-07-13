Tell Me Lies.. | MSM covering for the main-effects of the jab

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MSM telling us lies covering for the effects of the shot - Fleetwood Mac's 'Tell me lies'.All headlines are real, no duplicates, and published after the scamdemic started.
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