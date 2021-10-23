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Sheep Farm Studios: 'SPONSERED BY PFlZER' [22.10.2021]
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0 view • October 23, 2021
Note: Follow the Fucking Money... The greedy Satanist are everywere...
Can anyone spell 'Conflict of Interest'?
How can a 'health show' or an 'investigative' show be sponsored by Big Pharma?
682 views Oct 22, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lw57DrFlBPA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Can anyone spell 'Conflict of Interest'?
How can a 'health show' or an 'investigative' show be sponsored by Big Pharma?
682 views Oct 22, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lw57DrFlBPA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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