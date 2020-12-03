© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Asch Conformity Experiments - The Line Between Independence and Group Conformity
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • December 03, 2020
The Asch Conformity Experiments were instrumental in discovering much of what we know today about the pressures of group conformity. Asch and his colleagues studied if and how individuals give into or remain strong against group majority and the effects of the majority on beliefs and opinions. Many variations of his experiments have been conducted since, examining the effects of task importance, gender, race, age, and culture on the results. Thus, it can be argued that Asch inspired much of the research conducted on conformity and independence.
**Find a transcript, lesson plans, worksheets, and more at: https://academy4sc.org/topic/the-asch-conformity-experiments-the-line-between-independence-and-conformity/
**Think Further Questions:
1. Why do we value conformity so much?
2. When do you find yourself yielding to group pressure most often?
3. Do you think a silent majority holds as much power as a vocal majority does? Explain your answer.
**Contents
00:00 - Problem
00:38 - The Answer
00:55 - The Asch Conformity Experiments
01:25 - The Experiment
03:08 - Applying It
#academy4sc #civicseducation #psychology
**Find a transcript, lesson plans, worksheets, and more at: https://academy4sc.org/topic/the-asch-conformity-experiments-the-line-between-independence-and-conformity/
**Think Further Questions:
1. Why do we value conformity so much?
2. When do you find yourself yielding to group pressure most often?
3. Do you think a silent majority holds as much power as a vocal majority does? Explain your answer.
**Contents
00:00 - Problem
00:38 - The Answer
00:55 - The Asch Conformity Experiments
01:25 - The Experiment
03:08 - Applying It
#academy4sc #civicseducation #psychology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.