The Plot Against Trump

The Plot Against the President. It was an operation to sabotage the President. Former State Department official Amanda Milius reveals the true story of Congressman Devin Nunes and his team as they uncover an FBI counterintelligence operation to bring down the White House in The Plot Against the President. This documentary reveals the tactics of high-ranking political conspirators who falsified a dossier to use against Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.