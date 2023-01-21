Create New Account
The Plot Against Trump
The Plot Against the President. It was an operation to sabotage the President. Former State Department official Amanda Milius reveals the true story of Congressman Devin Nunes and his team as they uncover an FBI counterintelligence operation to bring down the White House in The Plot Against the President. This documentary reveals the tactics of high-ranking political conspirators who falsified a dossier to use against Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Keywords
trumpcorruptionelectionmovierussiagategovernment corruptionelection fraud

