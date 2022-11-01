High school cheerleader Victoria Moody (18) dies suddenly, unexpectedly of pulmonary embolism

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The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening (Oct. 23, 2022).
NB: An embolism is a blood clot that gets carried with the blood. These clots tend to get stuck in small blood vessels of the lungs (pulmonary embolism), heart (myocardial infarction) or brain (stroke).
https://www.kark.com/news/local-news/family-and-friends-mourn-sudden-death-of-north-little-rock-high-school-cheerleader/
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