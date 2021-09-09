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Principal says it's her job to ignore the U.S. Constitution & the TRUTH!
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320 views • September 09, 2021
Powerful interview . . . and cudos for the Principle for actually listening and answering honestly . . . she did not have to do that . . . I hope that this interview may see her have a change of heart . . .
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