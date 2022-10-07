New Zion Assembly - 7/10/22 - Discerning the Will of God

This week, we are continuing a sermon series entitled “God’s Will for You.” Throughout this series, we will be examining the Scriptures and look at the instructions revealed in the Word of God to determine God’s will for your life. This week, our message focuses on discerning what is that good, acceptable, and perfect will of God.



New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial