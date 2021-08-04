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Zoom Meeting Shows Major Media Editor Pushing LIES & FEAR, Ignoring Truth - Stew Peters
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336 views • August 04, 2021
American EXCLUSIVE! Barclay Crawford is the editor at the Daily Mail, and was caught blatantly blocking his staff from writing the truth around the COVID LIE!
This propaganda is VERY dangerous, and comes amid stage 5 lockdowns, marshal law, military control and FORCED INJECTIONS!
www.StewPeters.tv
This propaganda is VERY dangerous, and comes amid stage 5 lockdowns, marshal law, military control and FORCED INJECTIONS!
www.StewPeters.tv
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