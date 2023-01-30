https://gettr.com/post/p26mvw75df2

1/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 69: In the Grand Central Station, we’ve heard lots of voices of supporting our peaceful protests. In the meantime, we would like to take this opportunity of protesting here to call on the U.S. Congress to legislate to investigate the truth about COVID and the vaccines

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #Manhattan #GrandCentralTerminal





1/27/2023 对邪恶说不第69天：在纽约中央火车站，我们听到了许多支持我们和平抗议的声音。同时，我们借着抗议的机会，呼吁美国国会立法调查病毒和疫苗真相

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #中央火车站



