Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reverse Repo Meltdown: Will the Fed's Safety Net Collapse?
channel image
What is happening
9119 Subscribers
Shop now
218 views
Published 17 hours ago

ITM TRADING, INC.

Nov 2, 2023 PHOENIX
Have you ever wondered about the 'Too Big to Fail' entities and how they've shaped our financial world since 2008? Well, we've got the answers you've been looking for, and you might be surprised to find out it's not just about you and me! 📊 Today, we're diving deep into the intriguing world of the repo market. But what is a 'repo,' and why should you care about it? Let's break it down. 'Repo' is short for 'repurchase agreement,' and it's a fascinating financial concept. Here's how it works: the government issues treasuries, then sells them to private parties, with a promise to buy them back with a bit of interest at a specified time and day. 🤯 Join us as we unravel the complexities of the repo market and its significance in today's financial landscape. You won't want to miss this! Get ready to gain a whole new perspective on the financial world.💰📈 Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 Limited Choices 1:26 What is the Repo Market? 1:56 Reverse Repo 7:28 Treasury Bill Appetite 11:50 Money Market Repurchase Agreements 14:56 The Plumbing Of The Global Financial System 16:00 Are T-Bills A Safe Asset? 22:03 Burkina Faso 26:03 What are Central Banks Doing? 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/reverse-repo-meltdown-will-the-feds-safety-net-collapse/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #TooBigToFail #RepoMarket #FinanceExplained #FinancialWorld"

Keywords
economymoneygoldsilverdollarfinancial systemincitm tradingreverse repo meltdownfed safety net collapse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket