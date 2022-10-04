Create New Account
A Complete Prank with Moldovan President Maia Sandu or - 'the Conversation That Never Happened' - According to Sandu's Administration
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

A complete prank with Moldovan President Maia Sandu or "the conversation that never happened" (according to Sandu's administration)

This video and description found on and was forwarded toTexas Russell Bentley, Telegram. https://t.me/TXDPR/2395

The President of Moldova was very talkative, thinking that the "Prime Minister of Ukraine" wants to give her compromising evidence on opposition politicians.


She told how Moldova is hanging by a thread from a total shutdown of gas and electricity. Prices have already skyrocketed 10 times, and the president does not know how to stop the growth. Meanwhile, Sandu is trading in the territory of his own country, offering it to Ukraine.


Sandu also expressed her frustration at the country's energy dependence on Gazprom and Transnistria. At the end, the president opened up about the future of the Moldovan army and a possible military operation to de-occupy Pridnestrovie. And also about US aid.


📢 New pranks and the latest news on Vovan and Lexus channel

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

