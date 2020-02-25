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Antifa introduced to American cultural greeting to Communists
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270 views • February 25, 2020
Please enjoy this brief instructional video on the proper American cultural greeting to #Communists
Notice how he first shows proper restraint by defending himself, despite being faced with a clearly deranged subhuman. Then after being attacked without provocation, the American patriot pulls his punch, seeing the beta-male's obvious inferiority, and shows the cuckold Communist some undeserved mercy.
In a final show of civilized American behavior, our friend them gently lowers the Communist to the ground, and then leaving him further unharmed, allowing a small cabal of jabbering #UsefulIdiots to spirit him away to the emergency room.
As he disengages from combat, the cuckold Communist's gender-confused mate confronts the American hero, and remembering real men don't hit women, he leaves her unharmed.
BRAVO!
Please be generous in your cultural American greetings, but don't go overboard!
Too much of a good thing will spoil the joy you bring to the Marxist..😂
REMEMBER! According to the Communist Control Act of 1954, ANYONE who believes in Marxism, Communism or Socialism HAS NO RIGHTS IN AMERICA!
Notice how he first shows proper restraint by defending himself, despite being faced with a clearly deranged subhuman. Then after being attacked without provocation, the American patriot pulls his punch, seeing the beta-male's obvious inferiority, and shows the cuckold Communist some undeserved mercy.
In a final show of civilized American behavior, our friend them gently lowers the Communist to the ground, and then leaving him further unharmed, allowing a small cabal of jabbering #UsefulIdiots to spirit him away to the emergency room.
As he disengages from combat, the cuckold Communist's gender-confused mate confronts the American hero, and remembering real men don't hit women, he leaves her unharmed.
BRAVO!
Please be generous in your cultural American greetings, but don't go overboard!
Too much of a good thing will spoil the joy you bring to the Marxist..😂
REMEMBER! According to the Communist Control Act of 1954, ANYONE who believes in Marxism, Communism or Socialism HAS NO RIGHTS IN AMERICA!
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