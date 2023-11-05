This Is What Human Trafficking Looks Like

The bodycam footage of a young woman being arrested in Ohio was described by news sources as a “stripper who tries to seduce cops”. However, a closer look at some disturbing elements found in the footage reveals a dark truth: She is most likely a victim of human trafficking.
