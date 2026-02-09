BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#619: A Man of His Word | Derrick Broze (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 24 hours ago

The story of what led Derrick Broze to his calling of activism is a wild ride that snaked through the gutters of Houston and the prison system of Texas, only to eventually deliver him to his true calling.


Most people know Derrick Broze for his extensive work fighting back against the system, but most never knew what fueled his activism. His time inside the state-run prison industry pushed him to his breaking point and finally gave him the purpose that had been missing. Overcoming addiction and depression launched Broze into a new orbit of activism, and this trajectory has him on his way to brightening the darkness of those in need.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com


Derrick Broze: www.AManofMyWord.com


The Conscious Resistance: www.TheConsciousResistance.com



Keywords
journalismactivismprisonalternative mediaderrick brozecharlie robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Ramon Tomey
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Coco Somers
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Laura Harris
The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn&#8217;t Hate You, You&#8217;re Just Resource Competition

The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy