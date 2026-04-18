The Man Behind the Right’s Biggest Names Exposes the Culture War Machine - AJ Rice

We sat down with A.J. Rice, President & CEO of Publius PR, to uncover the hidden force behind many of the biggest names in conservative media. He shares how branding, media strategy, and cultural influence shape the modern political battlefield—and why most people don’t see the connections. We also dive into the role of satire, “dangerous laughter,” and how figures like Donald Trump have weaponized humor in the culture war. Don’t miss this behind-the-scenes look at the machine driving the right and what it means for the future of America.





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AJ Rice

WEBSITE: https://ajricepr.com/

BOOK: https://a.co/d/0ahloM3Y





A.J. Rice is the President and CEO of Publius PR, a leading communications firm representing influential voices in politics, media, and culture. He has worked with high-profile figures including Laura Ingraham, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump Jr., helping shape messaging and brand strategy across the conservative movement. Rice is also a bestselling author known for politically charged satire, including The Woken Dead and The White Privilege Album. With a background in media production and public relations, he has played a key role in launching and promoting major conservative platforms and personalities. He is widely recognized for his sharp commentary on culture, free speech, and the evolving landscape of American politics.





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