KREATOR - WHATEVER IT MAY TAKE

This is a seven year old video i made about some extraterrestrial races

Whatever It May Take

Don't let them bring you down

From the cradle to the grave

Keep your head above the ground

Whatever It May Take

Refuse to be enslaved

The only thought that should exist

Whatever It May Take



Whatever It May Take



Whatever It May Take

Can't take it all the way

Trying to destroy you

Your birth is my decay

Whatever It May Take

Don't capitulate

Trust in no one's promises

Whatever It May Take



Whatever It May Take



Somewhere there'll be,

Another chance you'll see

It's there for you

Whatever It May Take



IF YOU WOULD NOT EXIST I WOULD BE FREE......