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KREATOR - WHATEVER IT MAY TAKE
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0 view • March 09, 2021
This is a seven year old video i made about some extraterrestrial races
Whatever It May Take
Don't let them bring you down
From the cradle to the grave
Keep your head above the ground
Whatever It May Take
Refuse to be enslaved
The only thought that should exist
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Can't take it all the way
Trying to destroy you
Your birth is my decay
Whatever It May Take
Don't capitulate
Trust in no one's promises
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Somewhere there'll be,
Another chance you'll see
It's there for you
Whatever It May Take
IF YOU WOULD NOT EXIST I WOULD BE FREE......
Whatever It May Take
Don't let them bring you down
From the cradle to the grave
Keep your head above the ground
Whatever It May Take
Refuse to be enslaved
The only thought that should exist
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Can't take it all the way
Trying to destroy you
Your birth is my decay
Whatever It May Take
Don't capitulate
Trust in no one's promises
Whatever It May Take
Whatever It May Take
Somewhere there'll be,
Another chance you'll see
It's there for you
Whatever It May Take
IF YOU WOULD NOT EXIST I WOULD BE FREE......
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