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KREATOR - WHATEVER IT MAY TAKE
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
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This is a seven year old video i made about some extraterrestrial races
Whatever It May Take
Don't let them bring you down
From the cradle to the grave
Keep your head above the ground
Whatever It May Take
Refuse to be enslaved
The only thought that should exist
Whatever It May Take

Whatever It May Take

Whatever It May Take
Can't take it all the way
Trying to destroy you
Your birth is my decay
Whatever It May Take
Don't capitulate
Trust in no one's promises
Whatever It May Take

Whatever It May Take

Somewhere there'll be,
Another chance you'll see
It's there for you
Whatever It May Take

IF YOU WOULD NOT EXIST I WOULD BE FREE......
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the worldawaitsmy every command
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy