Zoom Meeting- Prayer and Meditation (See Description) ended

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Prayer And Meditation
Time: Jul 22, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
There is a video link in this video you can watch to see the form the prayer and meditation session would take before you join.
https://www.brighteon.com/1df296d4-9e77-487b-b4f9-29d62e131ce2