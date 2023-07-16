THERE IS NO QUESTION NOW: THE VAX, THE “LOCKDOWNS,” AND THE OTHER MEASURES ARE FAR WORSE THAN COVID

Listen now (6 min) | WHY am I driven to spend all my time with these podcasts and blogs? To know and not to do is not to know. When I looked up the origins of this axiom, I found it was a paraphrase of James 4:17: “So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.”





