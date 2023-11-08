Create New Account
Prof Dr David Jacobs : Der Plan der Gefallene Engel "Alien", die Menschheit zu unterwerfen
Coronam
Markus 4:22 Denn es ist nichts verborgen, das nicht offenbar werden soll, und ist nichts geheim, das nicht an den Tag kommen soll. Prof Dr David Jacobs University of Wisconsin–Madison Occupation(s) Historian Ufologist www.ufoabduction.com Link zum Original video.    • Prof. Dr. David Jacobs -  Die Übernah...   chanel Johann Nepomuk Maier - Jenseits des Greifbaren https://www.nepomuk-maier.de https://www.future1.tv https://www.k1-filme.de

