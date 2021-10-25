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Cannabis Jimmy's latest Medellin Colombia Cannabis Farm video update on 10/25. The plants are reaching for the Moon and flowering like crazy. We have the perfect climate here to do this. Go Patriots !
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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60 views • October 25, 2021
We have three cannabis areas now at the farm. This is a Cannabis Cup winner - Hawaiian Snow - Sativa - in the thumbnail pic. So we have the Medocino Cannabis and Coffee Gardens, the Humboldt and we just added the CBD Oil gardens on a lower level . Down at this lower level, we also have our Nature Lodge pond . And our bird feeding area. It is a very cool space. I am spending more time down there now. The waterfall fountain and the pond added a lot of ambience. In an already spectacular space from a landscaping point of view. I have a green thumb so this is fun for me. Working in our gardens. We live at 6200 ft elevation on one half acre. Within an exclusive guard gated residential community. Thank God. We could not be doing what we are doing if we were stuck in some high rise apt in Medellin. We tried that and it did not work for us. So I sold the other city property we owned.
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