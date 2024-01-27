The HMAS Melbourne - USS Frank E Evans Collision in 1969

Early on the morning of June 3rd, 1969, two naval ships, the Australian aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne and the U.S. Navy ship USS Frank E Evans collided during SEATO joint operations that were being held in the South China Sea.
The accident left Melbourne with serious damage and the American destroyer cut in two, with the stern sinking to the bottom. There was also a significant loss of life on the Evans.
This documentary covers the lead-up to the tragedy and of lessons learned.
More story coverage can be found on the Hampton Roads Naval Museum website.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'In Honor' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Naval History & Heritage, Hampton Roads Naval Museum, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl sat19:22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.