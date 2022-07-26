Ukrainian Voice Against the Ukrainian Deputies Giving Themselves a Pay Raise while Soldiers in the Front have Nothing. 072522

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Another Ukrainian voice against the Ukrainian deputies giving themselves a pay rise while soldiers in the front are supported by volunteers and civilians donations of equipment and food.
◾️Why the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada raised their salaries, and reduced them for military personnel.
◾️Videos like this one of unhappy and deceived Ukrainians are pouring out this week.